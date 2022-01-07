Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (29-8) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (24-15) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Heat

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Heat

  • The Suns record 112.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 104.3 the Heat give up.
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 27-5.
  • When Miami gives up fewer than 112.6 points, it is 23-8.
  • The Heat's 108.1 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 104.9 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 20-5 when it scores more than 104.9 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
  • Phoenix has a 25-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Heat have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
  • Miami has put together a 21-6 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.8 assists per game.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro puts up 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
  • Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per matchup.
  • Duncan Robinson is dependable from deep and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Thunder

W 115-97

Home

12/31/2021

Celtics

L 123-108

Away

1/2/2022

Hornets

W 133-99

Away

1/4/2022

Pelicans

W 123-110

Away

1/6/2022

Clippers

W 106-89

Home

1/8/2022

Heat

-

Home

1/11/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/14/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/16/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/17/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/20/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Wizards

W 119-112

Home

12/31/2021

Rockets

W 120-110

Away

1/2/2022

Kings

L 115-113

Away

1/3/2022

Warriors

L 115-108

Away

1/5/2022

Trail Blazers

W 115-109

Away

1/8/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/12/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/14/2022

Hawks

-

Home

1/15/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/19/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
