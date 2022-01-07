Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (29-8) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (24-15) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Heat

The Suns record 112.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 104.3 the Heat give up.

When Phoenix puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 27-5.

When Miami gives up fewer than 112.6 points, it is 23-8.

The Heat's 108.1 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 104.9 the Suns allow to opponents.

Miami is 20-5 when it scores more than 104.9 points.

Phoenix's record is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

Phoenix has a 25-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Miami has put together a 21-6 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.8 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro puts up 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.

Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per matchup.

Duncan Robinson is dependable from deep and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.

Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Thunder W 115-97 Home 12/31/2021 Celtics L 123-108 Away 1/2/2022 Hornets W 133-99 Away 1/4/2022 Pelicans W 123-110 Away 1/6/2022 Clippers W 106-89 Home 1/8/2022 Heat - Home 1/11/2022 Raptors - Away 1/14/2022 Pacers - Away 1/16/2022 Pistons - Away 1/17/2022 Spurs - Away 1/20/2022 Mavericks - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule