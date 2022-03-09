Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (44-22) host the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (52-13) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
Betting Information for Suns vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-4.5
220 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Suns
- The Heat record 109.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 106.1 the Suns give up.
- Miami has a 35-8 record when putting up more than 106.1 points.
- Phoenix has a 41-0 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Suns score 9.1 more points per game (113.7) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.6).
- Phoenix is 45-8 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Miami is 40-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.
- The Heat average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Suns pull down per game (9.7).
- The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 12th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.8 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.8 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his stats.
- JaVale McGee puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 9.3 points and 0.6 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul holds the top spot for assists with 10.7 per game, adding 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Cameron Johnson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
