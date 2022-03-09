Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks for room as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defend on the play during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks for room as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defend on the play during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (44-22) host the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (52-13) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Heat

Betting Information for Suns vs. Heat

Heat vs Suns Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Heat

-4.5

220 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Suns

  • The Heat record 109.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 106.1 the Suns give up.
  • Miami has a 35-8 record when putting up more than 106.1 points.
  • Phoenix has a 41-0 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The Suns score 9.1 more points per game (113.7) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.6).
  • Phoenix is 45-8 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
  • Miami is 40-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.
  • The Heat average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Suns pull down per game (9.7).
  • The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 12th.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.8 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.8 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his stats.
  • JaVale McGee puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 9.3 points and 0.6 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul holds the top spot for assists with 10.7 per game, adding 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Cameron Johnson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17843121
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Spurs

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks for room as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defend on the play during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17843121
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten First Round Penn State vs. Minnesota

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) and guard Mason Faulkner (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Navy vs. Colgate: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) and guard Mason Faulkner (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colgate vs. Navy: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17421400
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
USATSI_17828084
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
USATSI_17857189
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Pelicans

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy