Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (44-22) host the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (52-13) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Suns vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 220 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Suns

The Heat record 109.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 106.1 the Suns give up.

Miami has a 35-8 record when putting up more than 106.1 points.

Phoenix has a 41-0 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.

The Suns score 9.1 more points per game (113.7) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.6).

Phoenix is 45-8 when it scores more than 104.6 points.

Miami is 40-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.

The Heat average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Suns pull down per game (9.7).

The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 12th.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.8 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.8 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

