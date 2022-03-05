Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 28.8 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (39-25) host Devin Booker (10th, 25.6) and the Phoenix Suns (51-12) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Suns

The 113.8 points per game the Bucks record are 8.0 more points than the Suns allow (105.8).

Milwaukee is 36-11 when scoring more than 105.8 points.

Phoenix is 45-3 when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.

The Suns put up an average of 113.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 110.2 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.2 points, Phoenix is 38-3.

Milwaukee's record is 31-9 when it allows fewer than 113.8 points.

The Suns are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.

The Bucks average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Suns grab per game (9.8).

The Suns are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 14th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 28.8 points and 11.3 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.6 assists per game while scoring 18.0 PPG.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch