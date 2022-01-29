How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (38-9) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Footprint Center. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Suns vs. Timberwolves
- The Suns put up just 2.2 more points per game (112.4) than the Timberwolves give up (110.2).
- When Phoenix totals more than 110.2 points, it is 27-1.
- Minnesota has a 21-7 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Timberwolves' 111.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 104.4 the Suns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.4 points, Minnesota is 21-14.
- Phoenix is 34-2 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Suns are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 31-3 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- Minnesota is 18-7 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.0 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 6.9 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is dependable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.3 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Jarred Vanderbilt (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Spurs
W 121-107
Away
1/20/2022
Mavericks
W 109-101
Away
1/22/2022
Pacers
W 113-103
Home
1/24/2022
Jazz
W 115-109
Home
1/26/2022
Jazz
W 105-97
Away
1/28/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/30/2022
Spurs
-
Home
2/1/2022
Nets
-
Home
2/3/2022
Hawks
-
Away
2/5/2022
Wizards
-
Away
2/7/2022
Bulls
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/18/2022
Knicks
W 112-110
Away
1/19/2022
Hawks
L 134-122
Away
1/23/2022
Nets
W 136-125
Home
1/25/2022
Trail Blazers
W 109-107
Away
1/27/2022
Warriors
L 124-115
Away
1/28/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/30/2022
Jazz
-
Home
2/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
2/3/2022
Pistons
-
Away
2/6/2022
Pistons
-
Home
2/8/2022
Kings
-
Away