The Phoenix Suns (38-9) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Footprint Center. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Timberwolves

The Suns put up just 2.2 more points per game (112.4) than the Timberwolves give up (110.2).

When Phoenix totals more than 110.2 points, it is 27-1.

Minnesota has a 21-7 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.

The Timberwolves' 111.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 104.4 the Suns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.4 points, Minnesota is 21-14.

Phoenix is 34-2 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The Suns are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 31-3 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Minnesota is 18-7 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.0 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 6.9 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards is dependable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.3 made threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Jarred Vanderbilt (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/17/2022 Spurs W 121-107 Away 1/20/2022 Mavericks W 109-101 Away 1/22/2022 Pacers W 113-103 Home 1/24/2022 Jazz W 115-109 Home 1/26/2022 Jazz W 105-97 Away 1/28/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/30/2022 Spurs - Home 2/1/2022 Nets - Home 2/3/2022 Hawks - Away 2/5/2022 Wizards - Away 2/7/2022 Bulls - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule