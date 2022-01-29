Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) tries to dribble around Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (38-9) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Footprint Center. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Suns vs. Timberwolves

  • The Suns put up just 2.2 more points per game (112.4) than the Timberwolves give up (110.2).
  • When Phoenix totals more than 110.2 points, it is 27-1.
  • Minnesota has a 21-7 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 111.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 104.4 the Suns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.4 points, Minnesota is 21-14.
  • Phoenix is 34-2 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Suns are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • Phoenix is 31-3 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • Minnesota is 18-7 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.0 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 6.9 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is dependable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.3 made threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Jarred Vanderbilt (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Spurs

W 121-107

Away

1/20/2022

Mavericks

W 109-101

Away

1/22/2022

Pacers

W 113-103

Home

1/24/2022

Jazz

W 115-109

Home

1/26/2022

Jazz

W 105-97

Away

1/28/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/30/2022

Spurs

-

Home

2/1/2022

Nets

-

Home

2/3/2022

Hawks

-

Away

2/5/2022

Wizards

-

Away

2/7/2022

Bulls

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/18/2022

Knicks

W 112-110

Away

1/19/2022

Hawks

L 134-122

Away

1/23/2022

Nets

W 136-125

Home

1/25/2022

Trail Blazers

W 109-107

Away

1/27/2022

Warriors

L 124-115

Away

1/28/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/30/2022

Jazz

-

Home

2/1/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/3/2022

Pistons

-

Away

2/6/2022

Pistons

-

Home

2/8/2022

Kings

-

Away

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
