    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (9-3) aim to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Target Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Timberwolves

    Suns vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -4

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Suns

    • The Suns put up 112.0 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 109.0 the Timberwolves give up.
    • When Phoenix totals more than 109.0 points, it is 7-0.
    • Minnesota has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.
    • The Timberwolves score only 1.7 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Suns allow (106.3).
    • Minnesota is 3-3 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
    • Phoenix is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Suns are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.
    • The Suns average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 4.7 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
    • The Suns are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.4 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.4 assists per game.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards is the top scorer for the Timberwolves with 24.1 points per game. He also adds 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game to his stats.
    • Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is D'Angelo Russell with 5.6 per game.
    • Towns knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
    • Towns' steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Minnesota defensively.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

