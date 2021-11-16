Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (9-3) aim to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Target Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4 222.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Suns

The Suns put up 112.0 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 109.0 the Timberwolves give up.

When Phoenix totals more than 109.0 points, it is 7-0.

Minnesota has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.

The Timberwolves score only 1.7 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Suns allow (106.3).

Minnesota is 3-3 when it scores more than 106.3 points.

Phoenix is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.

The Suns are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.

The Suns average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 4.7 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Suns are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.4 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.4 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch