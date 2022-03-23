Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-31) will host the Phoenix Suns (58-14) after winning six home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Suns -1.5 238.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Suns

The Suns average 114.9 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 112.0 the Timberwolves give up.

Phoenix has a 38-4 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.

Minnesota has a 31-10 record when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.

The Timberwolves' 115.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 106.5 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.5 points, Minnesota is 39-17.

Phoenix has a 53-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.

The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 14th.

The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.9 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch