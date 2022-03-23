Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-31) will host the Phoenix Suns (58-14) after winning six home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

Betting Information for Suns vs. Timberwolves

Suns vs Timberwolves Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-1.5

238.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Suns

  • The Suns average 114.9 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 112.0 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Phoenix has a 38-4 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.
  • Minnesota has a 31-10 record when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 106.5 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Minnesota is 39-17.
  • Phoenix has a 53-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 14th.
  • The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
  • The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.9 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell notches more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.5 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Malik Beasley makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17941364
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Lakers

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_17940500
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Trail Blazers

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) throws a pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) is fouled as he shoots by San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reach for a loose ball in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
images
entertainment

How to Watch Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts1 minute ago
Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy