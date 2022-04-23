Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Apr 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will meet the New Orleans Pelicans. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

The Suns score just 4.5 more points per game (114.8) than the Pelicans give up (110.3).

Phoenix has a 49-6 record when scoring more than 110.3 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 114.8 points, it is 35-20.

The Pelicans put up an average of 109.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 107.3 the Suns allow to opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 30-17 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Phoenix has a 46-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.3 points.

The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at eighth.

The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 2.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Suns are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank third.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.8 assists per game.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham dishes out more assists than any other New Orleans teammate with 4.2 per game. He also averages 11.9 points and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.

Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.8 per game).

Suns vs. Pelicans Stats and Ranks