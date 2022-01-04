Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (28-8) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (13-23) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Pelicans

    Suns vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -7

    -

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

    • The 112.3 points per game the Suns put up are just 2.1 more points than the Pelicans give up (110.2).
    • Phoenix is 21-1 when scoring more than 110.2 points.
    • New Orleans is 13-10 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Pelicans' 105.3 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 104.8 the Suns allow to opponents.
    • New Orleans has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
    • Phoenix has a 20-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.3 points.
    • The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.
    • The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 9.9 in each contest.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram racks up 22.1 points and tacks on 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.6 rebounds, 18.0 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devonte' Graham hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • Herbert Jones' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace New Orleans defensively.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is unable to block Dallas Mavericks forward George King (8) shot attempt in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) reach for the ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy