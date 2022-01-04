Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (28-8) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (13-23) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Betting Information for Suns vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-7
-
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns
- The 112.3 points per game the Suns put up are just 2.1 more points than the Pelicans give up (110.2).
- Phoenix is 21-1 when scoring more than 110.2 points.
- New Orleans is 13-10 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Pelicans' 105.3 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 104.8 the Suns allow to opponents.
- New Orleans has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
- Phoenix has a 20-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.3 points.
- The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.
- The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 9.9 in each contest.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram racks up 22.1 points and tacks on 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.6 rebounds, 18.0 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- Herbert Jones' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace New Orleans defensively.
How To Watch
