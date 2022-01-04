Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (28-8) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (13-23) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7 -

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

The 112.3 points per game the Suns put up are just 2.1 more points than the Pelicans give up (110.2).

Phoenix is 21-1 when scoring more than 110.2 points.

New Orleans is 13-10 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.

The Pelicans' 105.3 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 104.8 the Suns allow to opponents.

New Orleans has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.

Phoenix has a 20-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.3 points.

The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 9.9 in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch