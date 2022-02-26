Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (49-10) hope to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (23-36) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pelicans

  • The Suns score 113.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 109.5 the Pelicans allow.
  • Phoenix is 36-2 when scoring more than 109.5 points.
  • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 22-17.
  • The Pelicans' 106.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 105.5 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • New Orleans is 19-14 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 31-0 when it gives up fewer than 106.3 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
  • In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 35-3 overall.
  • New Orleans is 16-11 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram averages enough points (22.1 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 18.0 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is consistent from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Bucks

W 131-107

Home

2/12/2022

Magic

W 132-105

Home

2/15/2022

Clippers

W 103-96

Home

2/16/2022

Rockets

W 124-121

Home

2/24/2022

Thunder

W 124-104

Away

2/25/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

2/27/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/2/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/4/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/6/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/8/2022

Magic

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Heat

L 112-97

Home

2/12/2022

Spurs

L 124-114

Home

2/14/2022

Raptors

W 120-90

Home

2/15/2022

Grizzlies

L 121-109

Home

2/17/2022

Mavericks

L 125-118

Home

2/25/2022

Suns

-

Away

2/27/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/2/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/4/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

How To Watch

February
25
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

