How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (49-10) hope to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (23-36) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Suns vs. Pelicans
- The Suns score 113.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 109.5 the Pelicans allow.
- Phoenix is 36-2 when scoring more than 109.5 points.
- When New Orleans gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 22-17.
- The Pelicans' 106.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 105.5 the Suns allow to opponents.
- New Orleans is 19-14 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Phoenix's record is 31-0 when it gives up fewer than 106.3 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 35-3 overall.
- New Orleans is 16-11 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
- JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram averages enough points (22.1 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 18.0 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is consistent from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Bucks
W 131-107
Home
2/12/2022
Magic
W 132-105
Home
2/15/2022
Clippers
W 103-96
Home
2/16/2022
Rockets
W 124-121
Home
2/24/2022
Thunder
W 124-104
Away
2/25/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
2/27/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/2/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/4/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/6/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/8/2022
Magic
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Heat
L 112-97
Home
2/12/2022
Spurs
L 124-114
Home
2/14/2022
Raptors
W 120-90
Home
2/15/2022
Grizzlies
L 121-109
Home
2/17/2022
Mavericks
L 125-118
Home
2/25/2022
Suns
-
Away
2/27/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/2/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/4/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/6/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/8/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away