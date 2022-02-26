Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (49-10) hope to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (23-36) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pelicans

The Suns score 113.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 109.5 the Pelicans allow.

Phoenix is 36-2 when scoring more than 109.5 points.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 22-17.

The Pelicans' 106.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 105.5 the Suns allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 19-14 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Phoenix's record is 31-0 when it gives up fewer than 106.3 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 35-3 overall.

New Orleans is 16-11 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram averages enough points (22.1 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 18.0 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham is consistent from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.8 made threes per game.

Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Bucks W 131-107 Home 2/12/2022 Magic W 132-105 Home 2/15/2022 Clippers W 103-96 Home 2/16/2022 Rockets W 124-121 Home 2/24/2022 Thunder W 124-104 Away 2/25/2022 Pelicans - Home 2/27/2022 Jazz - Home 3/2/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/4/2022 Knicks - Home 3/6/2022 Bucks - Away 3/8/2022 Magic - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule