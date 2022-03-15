How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (54-14) face the New Orleans Pelicans (28-40) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4.5 231 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

The Suns record just 4.1 more points per game (114.0) than the Pelicans allow (109.9).

When Phoenix totals more than 109.9 points, it is 40-5.

New Orleans is 27-18 when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.

The Pelicans average just 2.1 more points per game (108.2) than the Suns allow (106.1).

New Orleans is 24-17 when it scores more than 106.1 points.

Phoenix's record is 39-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.

The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank ninth.

The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Suns are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank third.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch