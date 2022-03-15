Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (54-14) face the New Orleans Pelicans (28-40) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans

Betting Information for Suns vs. Pelicans

Suns vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-4.5

231 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

  • The Suns record just 4.1 more points per game (114.0) than the Pelicans allow (109.9).
  • When Phoenix totals more than 109.9 points, it is 40-5.
  • New Orleans is 27-18 when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.
  • The Pelicans average just 2.1 more points per game (108.2) than the Suns allow (106.1).
  • New Orleans is 24-17 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 39-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
  • The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank ninth.
  • The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
  • The Suns are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank third.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram's points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
