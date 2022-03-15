How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (54-14) face the New Orleans Pelicans (28-40) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Suns vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-4.5
231 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns
- The Suns record just 4.1 more points per game (114.0) than the Pelicans allow (109.9).
- When Phoenix totals more than 109.9 points, it is 40-5.
- New Orleans is 27-18 when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.
- The Pelicans average just 2.1 more points per game (108.2) than the Suns allow (106.1).
- New Orleans is 24-17 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
- Phoenix's record is 39-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank ninth.
- The Suns average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Suns are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank third.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram's points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
