How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (15-3) will visit the New York Knicks (10-8) after winning six straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for Suns vs. Knicks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-3.5
216 points
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Suns
- The Suns average 5.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (106.4).
- When Phoenix scores more than 106.4 points, it is 12-1.
- New York is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Knicks put up only 1.9 more points per game (107.2) than the Suns give up (105.3).
- When it scores more than 105.3 points, New York is 7-1.
- Phoenix's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Suns are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 15th.
- The Suns average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Knicks.
- The Suns are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 15th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.1 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.1 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.4 assists in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.4 per game), rebounds (10.3 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
- Evan Fournier knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.7 per game.
