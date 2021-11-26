Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (15-3) will visit the New York Knicks (10-8) after winning six straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Knicks

    Suns vs Knicks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -3.5

    216 points

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Suns

    • The Suns average 5.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (106.4).
    • When Phoenix scores more than 106.4 points, it is 12-1.
    • New York is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Knicks put up only 1.9 more points per game (107.2) than the Suns give up (105.3).
    • When it scores more than 105.3 points, New York is 7-1.
    • Phoenix's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
    • The Suns are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 15th.
    • The Suns average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Knicks.
    • The Suns are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 15th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.1 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
    • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.1 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.4 assists in each contest.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.4 per game), rebounds (10.3 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
    • Evan Fournier knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.7 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

