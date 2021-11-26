Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (15-3) will visit the New York Knicks (10-8) after winning six straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Suns -3.5 216 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Suns

The Suns average 5.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (106.4).

When Phoenix scores more than 106.4 points, it is 12-1.

New York is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Knicks put up only 1.9 more points per game (107.2) than the Suns give up (105.3).

When it scores more than 105.3 points, New York is 7-1.

Phoenix's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Suns are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 15th.

The Suns average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Knicks.

The Suns are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 15th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.1 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.1 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.4 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch