Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-36) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (49-12) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Knicks

The Suns put up 6.6 more points per game (113.6) than the Knicks allow (107.0).

When Phoenix puts up more than 107.0 points, it is 41-4.

When New York allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 22-22.

The Knicks' 105.0 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 105.9 the Suns give up.

New York has put together a 16-14 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Phoenix has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.0 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 43-6 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

This season, New York has a 16-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.3 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).

Evan Fournier is reliable from distance and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.

Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Rockets W 124-121 Home 2/24/2022 Thunder W 124-104 Away 2/25/2022 Pelicans L 117-102 Home 2/27/2022 Jazz L 118-114 Home 3/2/2022 Trail Blazers W 120-90 Home 3/4/2022 Knicks - Home 3/6/2022 Bucks - Away 3/8/2022 Magic - Away 3/9/2022 Heat - Away 3/11/2022 Raptors - Home 3/13/2022 Lakers - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule