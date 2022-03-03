Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-36) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (49-12) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Suns vs. Knicks

  • The Suns put up 6.6 more points per game (113.6) than the Knicks allow (107.0).
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 107.0 points, it is 41-4.
  • When New York allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 22-22.
  • The Knicks' 105.0 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 105.9 the Suns give up.
  • New York has put together a 16-14 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
  • Phoenix has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.0 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Phoenix is 43-6 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • This season, New York has a 16-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.3 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).
  • Evan Fournier is reliable from distance and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Rockets

W 124-121

Home

2/24/2022

Thunder

W 124-104

Away

2/25/2022

Pelicans

L 117-102

Home

2/27/2022

Jazz

L 118-114

Home

3/2/2022

Trail Blazers

W 120-90

Home

3/4/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/6/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/8/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/9/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/11/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/13/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Thunder

L 127-123

Home

2/16/2022

Nets

L 111-106

Home

2/25/2022

Heat

L 115-100

Home

2/27/2022

76ers

L 125-109

Home

3/2/2022

76ers

L 123-108

Away

3/4/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/7/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/9/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/11/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/13/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
4
2022

New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates after the puck during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy