How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (25-36) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (49-12) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Knicks
- The Suns put up 6.6 more points per game (113.6) than the Knicks allow (107.0).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 107.0 points, it is 41-4.
- When New York allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 22-22.
- The Knicks' 105.0 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 105.9 the Suns give up.
- New York has put together a 16-14 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Phoenix has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.0 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix is 43-6 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- This season, New York has a 16-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.3 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).
- Evan Fournier is reliable from distance and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Rockets
W 124-121
Home
2/24/2022
Thunder
W 124-104
Away
2/25/2022
Pelicans
L 117-102
Home
2/27/2022
Jazz
L 118-114
Home
3/2/2022
Trail Blazers
W 120-90
Home
3/4/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/6/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/8/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/9/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/11/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/13/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Thunder
L 127-123
Home
2/16/2022
Nets
L 111-106
Home
2/25/2022
Heat
L 115-100
Home
2/27/2022
76ers
L 125-109
Home
3/2/2022
76ers
L 123-108
Away
3/4/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/7/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/13/2022
Nets
-
Away