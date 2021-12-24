Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (25-5) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-19), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Thunder

The Suns put up just 4.4 more points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (107.4).

When Phoenix totals more than 107.4 points, it is 21-0.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 10-11.

The Thunder put up an average of 99.5 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 104.1 the Suns allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it scores more than 104.1 points.

Phoenix is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.5 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.

Phoenix has a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey puts up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.1 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2021 Clippers L 111-95 Away 12/14/2021 Trail Blazers W 111-107 Away 12/16/2021 Wizards W 118-98 Home 12/19/2021 Hornets W 137-106 Home 12/21/2021 Lakers W 108-90 Away 12/23/2021 Thunder - Home 12/25/2021 Warriors - Home 12/27/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/29/2021 Thunder - Home 12/31/2021 Celtics - Away 1/2/2022 Hornets - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule