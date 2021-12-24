How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (25-5) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-19), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Thunder
- The Suns put up just 4.4 more points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (107.4).
- When Phoenix totals more than 107.4 points, it is 21-0.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 10-11.
- The Thunder put up an average of 99.5 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 104.1 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
- Phoenix is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.5 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
- Phoenix has a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey puts up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.1 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Clippers
L 111-95
Away
12/14/2021
Trail Blazers
W 111-107
Away
12/16/2021
Wizards
W 118-98
Home
12/19/2021
Hornets
W 137-106
Home
12/21/2021
Lakers
W 108-90
Away
12/23/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/25/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/27/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/29/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/31/2021
Celtics
-
Away
1/2/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Mavericks
L 103-84
Home
12/15/2021
Pelicans
L 113-110
Home
12/18/2021
Clippers
W 104-103
Home
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
W 102-99
Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
W 108-94
Home
12/23/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/28/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/29/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Mavericks
-
Home