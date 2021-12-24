Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (25-5) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-19), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Thunder

    • The Suns put up just 4.4 more points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (107.4).
    • When Phoenix totals more than 107.4 points, it is 21-0.
    • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 10-11.
    • The Thunder put up an average of 99.5 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 104.1 the Suns allow to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
    • Phoenix is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.5 points.
    • This season, the Suns have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
    • Phoenix has a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey puts up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.1 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Clippers

    L 111-95

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Wizards

    W 118-98

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Hornets

    W 137-106

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Lakers

    W 108-90

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    L 103-84

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    L 113-110

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 102-99

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-94

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

