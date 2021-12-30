Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (26-7) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Thunder

    • The Suns average 111.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 108.0 the Thunder give up.
    • Phoenix has a 20-1 record when putting up more than 108.0 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 10-11 when allowing fewer than 111.7 points.
    • The Thunder's 100.5 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 104.7 the Suns allow.
    • When it scores more than 104.7 points, Oklahoma City is 8-4.
    • Phoenix's record is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.
    • The Suns make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
    • Phoenix has a 22-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
    • The Thunder have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
    • Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
    • Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.0 in each contest.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey racks up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.2 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Dort with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Hornets

    W 137-106

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Lakers

    W 108-90

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-101

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Warriors

    L 116-107

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 114-113

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 102-99

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-94

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    L 113-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    W 117-112

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Kings

    L 117-111

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Suns

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looses control of the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Mississippi State

    3 minutes ago
    NC State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Miami

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy