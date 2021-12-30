Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (26-7) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Suns vs. Thunder
- The Suns average 111.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 108.0 the Thunder give up.
- Phoenix has a 20-1 record when putting up more than 108.0 points.
- Oklahoma City is 10-11 when allowing fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Thunder's 100.5 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 104.7 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 104.7 points, Oklahoma City is 8-4.
- Phoenix's record is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.
- The Suns make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Phoenix has a 22-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
- Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.0 in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.2 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Dort with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Hornets
W 137-106
Home
12/21/2021
Lakers
W 108-90
Away
12/23/2021
Thunder
W 113-101
Home
12/25/2021
Warriors
L 116-107
Home
12/27/2021
Grizzlies
L 114-113
Home
12/29/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/31/2021
Celtics
-
Away
1/2/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/4/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/6/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/8/2022
Heat
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
W 102-99
Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
W 108-94
Home
12/23/2021
Suns
L 113-101
Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
W 117-112
Home
12/28/2021
Kings
L 117-111
Away
12/29/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home