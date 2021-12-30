Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (26-7) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Thunder

The Suns average 111.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 108.0 the Thunder give up.

Phoenix has a 20-1 record when putting up more than 108.0 points.

Oklahoma City is 10-11 when allowing fewer than 111.7 points.

The Thunder's 100.5 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 104.7 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 104.7 points, Oklahoma City is 8-4.

Phoenix's record is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.

The Suns make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Phoenix has a 22-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.0 in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey racks up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.2 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Dort with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Hornets W 137-106 Home 12/21/2021 Lakers W 108-90 Away 12/23/2021 Thunder W 113-101 Home 12/25/2021 Warriors L 116-107 Home 12/27/2021 Grizzlies L 114-113 Home 12/29/2021 Thunder - Home 12/31/2021 Celtics - Away 1/2/2022 Hornets - Away 1/4/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/6/2022 Clippers - Home 1/8/2022 Heat - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule