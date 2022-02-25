How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40) will host the Phoenix Suns (48-10) after losing three straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Suns vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-10.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns
- The Suns put up 113.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 107.8 the Thunder allow.
- Phoenix is 39-3 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 113.7 points, it is 15-26.
- The Thunder score only 4.3 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Suns give up (105.5).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Phoenix's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.2 points.
- The Suns are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank fifth.
- The Suns pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (10.6).
- The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
- JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has racked up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is consistent from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
