The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40) will host the Phoenix Suns (48-10) after losing three straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Suns vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Suns -10.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns

The Suns put up 113.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 107.8 the Thunder allow.

Phoenix is 39-3 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 113.7 points, it is 15-26.

The Thunder score only 4.3 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Suns give up (105.5).

Oklahoma City has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Phoenix's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.2 points.

The Suns are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank fifth.

The Suns pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (10.6).

The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch