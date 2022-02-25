Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40) will host the Phoenix Suns (48-10) after losing three straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Suns vs. Thunder

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-10.5

219.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns

  • The Suns put up 113.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 107.8 the Thunder allow.
  • Phoenix is 39-3 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
  • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 113.7 points, it is 15-26.
  • The Thunder score only 4.3 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Suns give up (105.5).
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.2 points.
  • The Suns are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank fifth.
  • The Suns pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (10.6).
  • The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has racked up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is consistent from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
