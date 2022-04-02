Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14th, 24.5 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) host Devin Booker (11th, 26.0) and the Phoenix Suns (62-14) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns

The Thunder average just 2.9 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Suns allow (106.8).

Oklahoma City has a 14-15 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.

Phoenix has a 29-0 record when giving up fewer than 103.9 points.

The Suns score an average of 115.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 111.5 the Thunder give up to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 44-6 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Oklahoma City's record is 19-33 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.

The Thunder are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.

The Thunder's 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 more rebounds than the Suns average per game (9.7).

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 13th.

Thunder Players to Watch

The Thunder leader in points and assists is Gilgeous-Alexander, who scores 24.5 points per game to go with 5.9 assists.

Darius Bazley leads Oklahoma City in rebounding, pulling down 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.

The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilgeous-Alexander, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bazley, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Suns Players to Watch