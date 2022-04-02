Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14th, 24.5 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) host Devin Booker (11th, 26.0) and the Phoenix Suns (62-14) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns
- The Thunder average just 2.9 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Suns allow (106.8).
- Oklahoma City has a 14-15 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
- Phoenix has a 29-0 record when giving up fewer than 103.9 points.
- The Suns score an average of 115.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 111.5 the Thunder give up to opponents.
- Phoenix has put together a 44-6 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
- Oklahoma City's record is 19-33 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Thunder are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.
- The Thunder's 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 more rebounds than the Suns average per game (9.7).
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 13th.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The Thunder leader in points and assists is Gilgeous-Alexander, who scores 24.5 points per game to go with 5.9 assists.
- Darius Bazley leads Oklahoma City in rebounding, pulling down 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
- The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilgeous-Alexander, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
- The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bazley, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 26.0 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game to his stats.
- Phoenix's leader in rebounds is Deandre Ayton with 10.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.5 per game.
- Booker is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Suns, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is JaVale McGee with 1.1 per game.
