How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (51-12) play the Orlando Magic (16-49) at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Magic

Key Stats for Magic vs. Suns

  • The 103.8 points per game the Magic score are the same as the Suns give up.
  • Orlando is 12-18 when scoring more than 105.8 points.
  • Phoenix is 25-0 when allowing fewer than 103.8 points.
  • The Suns put up just 1.9 more points per game (113.8) than the Magic give up to opponents (111.9).
  • When it scores more than 111.9 points, Phoenix is 36-4.
  • Orlando has a 15-21 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at seventh.
  • The Magic's 9.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Suns pull down per game (9.8).
  • The Magic are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 20th.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.4 points and dishes out 5.7 assists per game.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, pulling down 10.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
  • The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his stats.
  • Phoenix's leader in rebounds is JaVale McGee with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.
  • Cameron Johnson is consistent from distance and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is McGee with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
