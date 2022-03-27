How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (60-14) host the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers (46-27) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips off at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Suns vs. 76ers
- The 115.3 points per game the Suns average are 8.8 more points than the 76ers allow (106.5).
- When Phoenix totals more than 106.5 points, it is 50-8.
- Philadelphia has a 41-16 record when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.
- The 76ers' 108.9 points per game are only two more points than the 106.9 the Suns give up.
- Philadelphia is 36-8 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
- Phoenix's record is 40-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45.5% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 46-7 overall.
- Philadelphia has put together a 40-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.3 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 5 assists.
- Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.7 assists in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid is atop almost all of the 76ers' leaderboards by averaging 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
- Georges Niang knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Embiid (1.5 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
W 129-112
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
W 129-102
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
W 127-124
Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
W 125-116
Away
3/24/2022
Nuggets
W 140-130
Away
3/27/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/1/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
4/3/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/5/2022
Lakers
-
Home
4/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Mavericks
W 111-101
Home
3/20/2022
Raptors
L 93-88
Home
3/21/2022
Heat
W 113-106
Home
3/23/2022
Lakers
W 126-121
Away
3/25/2022
Clippers
W 122-97
Away
3/27/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/29/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/31/2022
Pistons
-
Away
4/2/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/3/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Pacers
-
Away