Mar 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) encourages his team as they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Paul did not play. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (60-14) host the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers (46-27) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips off at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. 76ers

The 115.3 points per game the Suns average are 8.8 more points than the 76ers allow (106.5).

When Phoenix totals more than 106.5 points, it is 50-8.

Philadelphia has a 41-16 record when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.

The 76ers' 108.9 points per game are only two more points than the 106.9 the Suns give up.

Philadelphia is 36-8 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Phoenix's record is 40-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45.5% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 46-7 overall.

Philadelphia has put together a 40-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.3 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 5 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.7 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid is atop almost all of the 76ers' leaderboards by averaging 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Georges Niang knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.

Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Embiid (1.5 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/16/2022 Rockets W 129-112 Away 3/18/2022 Bulls W 129-102 Home 3/20/2022 Kings W 127-124 Away 3/23/2022 Timberwolves W 125-116 Away 3/24/2022 Nuggets W 140-130 Away 3/27/2022 76ers - Home 3/30/2022 Warriors - Away 4/1/2022 Grizzlies - Away 4/3/2022 Thunder - Away 4/5/2022 Lakers - Home 4/6/2022 Clippers - Away

76ers Upcoming Schedule