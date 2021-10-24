Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) square off against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers vs Suns Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -3

    229.5 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Suns

    • Last year, the Trail Blazers put up 116.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 109.5 the Suns gave up.
    • Portland had a 36-13 record last season when putting up more than 109.5 points.
    • When Phoenix allowed fewer than 116.1 points last season, it went 41-8.
    • The Suns put up just 1.2 more points per game last year (115.5) than the Trail Blazers allowed their opponents to score (114.3).
    • When it scored more than 114.3 points last season, Phoenix went 31-6.
    • Portland went 26-11 last season when it allowed fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Trail Blazers were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Suns ranked 22nd.
    • The Trail Blazers collected 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Suns by 1.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • The Suns were the 22nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished third.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard put up 28.8 points per game last season to go with 7.5 assists.
    • Robert Covington averaged 6.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.5 PPG average.
    • Lillard made 4.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul notched 8.8 assists per contest.
    • Jae Crowder hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

