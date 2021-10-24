Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) square off against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -3 229.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Last year, the Trail Blazers put up 116.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 109.5 the Suns gave up.

Portland had a 36-13 record last season when putting up more than 109.5 points.

When Phoenix allowed fewer than 116.1 points last season, it went 41-8.

The Suns put up just 1.2 more points per game last year (115.5) than the Trail Blazers allowed their opponents to score (114.3).

When it scored more than 114.3 points last season, Phoenix went 31-6.

Portland went 26-11 last season when it allowed fewer than 115.5 points.

The Trail Blazers were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Suns ranked 22nd.

The Trail Blazers collected 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Suns by 1.9 rebounds per game last season.

The Suns were the 22nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished third.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard put up 28.8 points per game last season to go with 7.5 assists.

Robert Covington averaged 6.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.5 PPG average.

Lillard made 4.1 threes per game a season ago.

Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

