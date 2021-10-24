Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) square off against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
Betting Information for Suns vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Trail Blazers
-3
229.5 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Suns
- Last year, the Trail Blazers put up 116.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 109.5 the Suns gave up.
- Portland had a 36-13 record last season when putting up more than 109.5 points.
- When Phoenix allowed fewer than 116.1 points last season, it went 41-8.
- The Suns put up just 1.2 more points per game last year (115.5) than the Trail Blazers allowed their opponents to score (114.3).
- When it scored more than 114.3 points last season, Phoenix went 31-6.
- Portland went 26-11 last season when it allowed fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Trail Blazers were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Suns ranked 22nd.
- The Trail Blazers collected 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Suns by 1.9 rebounds per game last season.
- The Suns were the 22nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished third.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard put up 28.8 points per game last season to go with 7.5 assists.
- Robert Covington averaged 6.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.5 PPG average.
- Lillard made 4.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul notched 8.8 assists per contest.
- Jae Crowder hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton collected 1.2 blocks per contest.
