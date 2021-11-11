How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (6-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (5-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Trail Blazers
- The 110.1 points per game the Suns put up are only 1.8 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (108.3).
- Phoenix is 5-0 when scoring more than 108.3 points.
- Portland has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.
- The Trail Blazers put up just 1.0 more point per game (110.2) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (109.2).
- When it scores more than 109.2 points, Portland is 4-2.
- Phoenix has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Suns are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
- This season, Portland has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.8 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 11.3 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mikal Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum sits at the top of the Trail Blazers scoring leaderboard with 21.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.2 rebounds and averages 4.0 assists per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 11.8 points and 2.3 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damian Lillard has the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 19.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
- McCollum knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is McCollum (0.9 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Cavaliers
W 101-92
Home
11/2/2021
Pelicans
W 112-100
Home
11/4/2021
Rockets
W 123-111
Home
11/6/2021
Hawks
W 121-117
Home
11/8/2021
Kings
W 109-104
Away
11/10/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/12/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/14/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/17/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/19/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
76ers
L 113-103
Away
11/3/2021
Cavaliers
L 107-104
Away
11/5/2021
Pacers
W 110-106
Home
11/6/2021
Lakers
W 105-90
Home
11/9/2021
Clippers
L 117-109
Away
11/10/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/12/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/14/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/20/2021
76ers
-
Home