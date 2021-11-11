Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (6-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (5-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 110.1 points per game the Suns put up are only 1.8 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (108.3).
    • Phoenix is 5-0 when scoring more than 108.3 points.
    • Portland has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Trail Blazers put up just 1.0 more point per game (110.2) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (109.2).
    • When it scores more than 109.2 points, Portland is 4-2.
    • Phoenix has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.
    • The Suns are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
    • Phoenix is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
    • This season, Portland has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.8 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 11.3 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mikal Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum sits at the top of the Trail Blazers scoring leaderboard with 21.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.2 rebounds and averages 4.0 assists per game.
    • Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 11.8 points and 2.3 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damian Lillard has the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 19.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
    • McCollum knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is McCollum (0.9 per game).

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 101-92

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-100

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-111

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawks

    W 121-117

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Kings

    W 109-104

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    76ers

    L 113-103

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 107-104

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Pacers

    W 110-106

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Lakers

    W 105-90

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Clippers

    L 117-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

