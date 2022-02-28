Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-36) play the Phoenix Suns (49-12) at Footprint Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 112.6 the Trail Blazers give up.

Phoenix is 31-3 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Portland is 22-13 when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 105.9 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 105.9 points, Portland is 20-17.

Phoenix is 35-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Suns make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 31-4 overall.

This season, Portland has an 18-16 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons' points (17.1 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.

Simons is dependable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.0 made threes per game.

Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Clippers W 103-96 Home 2/16/2022 Rockets W 124-121 Home 2/24/2022 Thunder W 124-104 Away 2/25/2022 Pelicans L 117-102 Home 2/27/2022 Jazz L 118-114 Home 3/2/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/4/2022 Knicks - Home 3/6/2022 Bucks - Away 3/8/2022 Magic - Away 3/9/2022 Heat - Away 3/11/2022 Raptors - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule