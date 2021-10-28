Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (1-2) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Sacramento Kings (1-2) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Kings

Last year, the Suns averaged only 2.1 fewer points per game (115.5) than the Kings gave up (117.6).

Phoenix had a 27-5 record last season when putting up more than 117.6 points.

Sacramento had a 22-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.

The Kings put up an average of 113.8 points per game last year, only 4.3 more points than the 109.5 the Suns gave up to opponents.

Sacramento went 25-24 last season when it scored more than 109.5 points.

Phoenix had a 37-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 113.8 points.

Last season, the Suns had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 48.9% of shots the Kings' opponents hit.

Phoenix had a 27-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Kings shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Suns averaged.

Sacramento went 21-21 when it shot better than 46.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul averaged 8.8 assists per contest.

Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points per game last season along with 7.2 assists.

Richaun Holmes pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.

Buddy Hield knocked down 4.0 threes per game a season ago.

Fox averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Holmes compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Nuggets L 110-98 Home 10/22/2021 Lakers W 115-105 Away 10/23/2021 Trail Blazers L 134-105 Away 10/27/2021 Kings - Home 10/30/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/2/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/4/2021 Rockets - Home 11/6/2021 Hawks - Home 11/8/2021 Kings - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule