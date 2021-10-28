Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (1-2) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Sacramento Kings (1-2) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Suns vs. Kings
- Last year, the Suns averaged only 2.1 fewer points per game (115.5) than the Kings gave up (117.6).
- Phoenix had a 27-5 record last season when putting up more than 117.6 points.
- Sacramento had a 22-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 113.8 points per game last year, only 4.3 more points than the 109.5 the Suns gave up to opponents.
- Sacramento went 25-24 last season when it scored more than 109.5 points.
- Phoenix had a 37-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 113.8 points.
- Last season, the Suns had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 48.9% of shots the Kings' opponents hit.
- Phoenix had a 27-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Kings shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Suns averaged.
- Sacramento went 21-21 when it shot better than 46.7% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul averaged 8.8 assists per contest.
- Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton notched 1.2 blocks per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points per game last season along with 7.2 assists.
- Richaun Holmes pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
- Buddy Hield knocked down 4.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Fox averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Holmes compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Nuggets
L 110-98
Home
10/22/2021
Lakers
W 115-105
Away
10/23/2021
Trail Blazers
L 134-105
Away
10/27/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/2/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/4/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/6/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/8/2021
Kings
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Trail Blazers
W 124-121
Away
10/22/2021
Jazz
L 110-101
Home
10/24/2021
Warriors
L 119-107
Home
10/27/2021
Suns
-
Away
10/29/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home