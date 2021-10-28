Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (1-2) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Sacramento Kings (1-2) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Kings

    • Last year, the Suns averaged only 2.1 fewer points per game (115.5) than the Kings gave up (117.6).
    • Phoenix had a 27-5 record last season when putting up more than 117.6 points.
    • Sacramento had a 22-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Kings put up an average of 113.8 points per game last year, only 4.3 more points than the 109.5 the Suns gave up to opponents.
    • Sacramento went 25-24 last season when it scored more than 109.5 points.
    • Phoenix had a 37-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 113.8 points.
    • Last season, the Suns had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 48.9% of shots the Kings' opponents hit.
    • Phoenix had a 27-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.9% from the field.
    • The Kings shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Suns averaged.
    • Sacramento went 21-21 when it shot better than 46.7% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul averaged 8.8 assists per contest.
    • Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points per game last season along with 7.2 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
    • Buddy Hield knocked down 4.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Fox averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Holmes compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Nuggets

    L 110-98

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Lakers

    W 115-105

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 134-105

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 124-121

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-101

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-107

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17017148
    MLS

    How to Watch Earthquakes vs. Timbers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17016156
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Suns

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17017571
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to shoot over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) jockey for position on the baseline during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Trey Murphy III (25) for a loose ball in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy