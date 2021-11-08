Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (5-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (5-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Kings

    Suns vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -2.5

    -

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns

    • The Suns score just 1.0 more point per game (110.3) than the Kings allow (109.3).
    • Phoenix has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • When Sacramento allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 4-3.
    • The Kings score an average of 111.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Suns allow to opponents.
    • Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
    • Phoenix's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 21st.
    • The Suns' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Kings grab per game (9.2).
    • The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.5 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 12.1 in each contest.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Mikal Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • Harrison Barnes sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 22.2 points per game. He also grabs 9.0 rebounds and averages 2.8 assists per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is De'Aaron Fox with 6.3 per game.
    • Buddy Hield knocks down 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) blocks Atlanta Hawks center John Collin in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy