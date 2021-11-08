Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (5-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (5-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Kings
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Betting Information for Suns vs. Kings
Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns
- The Suns score just 1.0 more point per game (110.3) than the Kings allow (109.3).
- Phoenix has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 4-3.
- The Kings score an average of 111.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
- Phoenix's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 21st.
- The Suns' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Kings grab per game (9.2).
- The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.5 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 12.1 in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Mikal Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Harrison Barnes sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 22.2 points per game. He also grabs 9.0 rebounds and averages 2.8 assists per game.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is De'Aaron Fox with 6.3 per game.
- Buddy Hield knocks down 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.1 per game).
How To Watch
