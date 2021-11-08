Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (5-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (5-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2.5 -

Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns

The Suns score just 1.0 more point per game (110.3) than the Kings allow (109.3).

Phoenix has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 109.3 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 4-3.

The Kings score an average of 111.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Suns allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

Phoenix's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 21st.

The Suns' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Kings grab per game (9.2).

The Kings are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.5 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 12.1 in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Mikal Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch