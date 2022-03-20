Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (57-14) will visit the Sacramento Kings (25-47) after winning four road games in a row. The contest tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

Suns vs Kings Betting Information

Suns

-9

232.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Suns

  • The Suns average 114.7 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 115.7 the Kings allow.
  • Phoenix is 25-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.
  • Sacramento is 18-18 when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.
  • The Kings' 110.3 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 106.2 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 106.2 points, Sacramento is 23-19.
  • Phoenix is 45-2 when it allows fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 24th.
  • The Suns average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Kings grab per game (9.8).
  • The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.9 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox averages 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is the top shooter from deep for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
