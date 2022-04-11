Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) floats a shot over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) floats a shot over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (64-17) will attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (29-52) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

Key Stats for Suns vs. Kings

  • The 114.9 points per game the Suns average are the same as the Kings allow.
  • Phoenix has a 29-1 record when scoring more than 115.9 points.
  • When Sacramento gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 20-19.
  • The Kings score an average of 110.2 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.2 the Suns allow.
  • Sacramento has put together a 27-20 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 49-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Suns are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • In games Phoenix shoots better than 48.0% from the field, it is 41-7 overall.
  • Sacramento is 24-22 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
  • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • The Kings' De'Aaron Fox puts up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 5.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Fox (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Chimezie Metu (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-114

Away

4/3/2022

Thunder

L 117-96

Away

4/5/2022

Lakers

W 121-110

Home

4/6/2022

Clippers

L 113-109

Away

4/8/2022

Jazz

W 111-105

Away

4/10/2022

Kings

-

Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Rockets

W 121-118

Away

4/1/2022

Rockets

W 122-117

Away

4/3/2022

Warriors

L 109-90

Home

4/5/2022

Pelicans

L 123-109

Home

4/9/2022

Clippers

L 117-98

Away

4/10/2022

Suns

-

Away

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) battle for a loose ball during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) floats a shot over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball as center Nikola Jokic (15) screens Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Soccer

Queretaro FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy