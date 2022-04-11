Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (64-17) will attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (29-52) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Kings
- The 114.9 points per game the Suns average are the same as the Kings allow.
- Phoenix has a 29-1 record when scoring more than 115.9 points.
- When Sacramento gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 20-19.
- The Kings score an average of 110.2 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.2 the Suns allow.
- Sacramento has put together a 27-20 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.
- Phoenix's record is 49-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Suns are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Kings allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 48.0% from the field, it is 41-7 overall.
- Sacramento is 24-22 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox puts up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes grabs 5.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Fox (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Chimezie Metu (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-114
Away
4/3/2022
Thunder
L 117-96
Away
4/5/2022
Lakers
W 121-110
Home
4/6/2022
Clippers
L 113-109
Away
4/8/2022
Jazz
W 111-105
Away
4/10/2022
Kings
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Rockets
W 121-118
Away
4/1/2022
Rockets
W 122-117
Away
4/3/2022
Warriors
L 109-90
Home
4/5/2022
Pelicans
L 123-109
Home
4/9/2022
Clippers
L 117-98
Away
4/10/2022
Suns
-
Away
