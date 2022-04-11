Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) floats a shot over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (64-17) will attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (29-52) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Kings

The 114.9 points per game the Suns average are the same as the Kings allow.

Phoenix has a 29-1 record when scoring more than 115.9 points.

When Sacramento gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 20-19.

The Kings score an average of 110.2 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.2 the Suns allow.

Sacramento has put together a 27-20 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.

Phoenix's record is 49-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.

The Suns are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Kings allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 48.0% from the field, it is 41-7 overall.

Sacramento is 24-22 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings' De'Aaron Fox puts up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Harrison Barnes grabs 5.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Barnes is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.

Fox (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Chimezie Metu (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/1/2022 Grizzlies L 122-114 Away 4/3/2022 Thunder L 117-96 Away 4/5/2022 Lakers W 121-110 Home 4/6/2022 Clippers L 113-109 Away 4/8/2022 Jazz W 111-105 Away 4/10/2022 Kings - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule