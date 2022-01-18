Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Jan 15, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots under the arm of Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (33-9) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (16-27) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022 at AT&T Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Suns -3.5 227.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Suns

The 112.3 points per game the Suns average are only 1.3 more points than the Spurs give up (111.0).

When Phoenix puts up more than 111.0 points, it is 22-1.

San Antonio is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.

The Spurs score 6.0 more points per game (110.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (104.6).

San Antonio has put together an 11-17 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

Phoenix has a 29-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.

The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.

The Suns average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.

The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 9.9 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch