Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots under the arm of Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots under the arm of Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (33-9) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (16-27) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022 at AT&T Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

Betting Information for Suns vs. Spurs

Suns vs Spurs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-3.5

227.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Suns

  • The 112.3 points per game the Suns average are only 1.3 more points than the Spurs give up (111.0).
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 111.0 points, it is 22-1.
  • San Antonio is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
  • The Spurs score 6.0 more points per game (110.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (104.6).
  • San Antonio has put together an 11-17 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
  • Phoenix has a 29-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.
  • The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.
  • The Suns average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Spurs.
  • The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 9.9 assists in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keldon Johnson is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks for the rebound during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Golden Knights

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots under the arm of Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

46 minutes ago
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks to teammates during warmups before the Detroit Lions game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy