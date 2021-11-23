Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Lakers win 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (13-3) will try to extend a four-game road winning streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (4-11) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at AT&T Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 220.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Suns

The Suns average just 1.9 more points per game (111.6) than the Spurs allow (109.7).

When Phoenix puts up more than 109.7 points, it is 9-0.

San Antonio has a 3-5 record when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Spurs score just 2.7 more points per game (107.1) than the Suns give up to opponents (104.4).

San Antonio is 2-6 when it scores more than 104.4 points.

Phoenix has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 27th.

The Suns average 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Spurs pull down per game (9.1).

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 26th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.4 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.7 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch