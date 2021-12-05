Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (8-13) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (19-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Footprint Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Spurs

The 111.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 3.9 more points than the Spurs allow (107.7).

Phoenix is 15-0 when scoring more than 107.7 points.

San Antonio is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Spurs score just 2.6 more points per game (107.7) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (105.1).

When it scores more than 105.1 points, San Antonio is 5-8.

Phoenix's record is 14-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.

Phoenix is 15-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Spurs have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

San Antonio is 6-9 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray holds the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (19.1 per game), rebounds (8.6 per game), and assists (8.2 per game).

Devin Vassell is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick White with 1.0 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Knicks W 118-97 Away 11/27/2021 Nets W 113-107 Away 11/30/2021 Warriors W 104-96 Home 12/2/2021 Pistons W 114-103 Home 12/3/2021 Warriors L 118-96 Away 12/6/2021 Spurs - Home 12/10/2021 Celtics - Home 12/13/2021 Clippers - Away 12/14/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/16/2021 Wizards - Home 12/19/2021 Hornets - Home

