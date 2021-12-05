Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (8-13) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (19-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Footprint Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Spurs

    • The 111.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 3.9 more points than the Spurs allow (107.7).
    • Phoenix is 15-0 when scoring more than 107.7 points.
    • San Antonio is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
    • The Spurs score just 2.6 more points per game (107.7) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (105.1).
    • When it scores more than 105.1 points, San Antonio is 5-8.
    • Phoenix's record is 14-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
    • This season, the Suns have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
    • Phoenix is 15-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
    • The Spurs have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
    • San Antonio is 6-9 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray holds the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (19.1 per game), rebounds (8.6 per game), and assists (8.2 per game).
    • Devin Vassell is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick White with 1.0 per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Knicks

    W 118-97

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nets

    W 113-107

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Warriors

    W 104-96

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-103

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Warriors

    L 118-96

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    L 124-106

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Celtics

    W 96-88

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-99

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 114-83

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Warriors

    W 112-107

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodney Hood (5) blocks the shot of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy