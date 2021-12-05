Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (8-13) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (19-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Footprint Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Spurs
- The 111.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 3.9 more points than the Spurs allow (107.7).
- Phoenix is 15-0 when scoring more than 107.7 points.
- San Antonio is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Spurs score just 2.6 more points per game (107.7) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (105.1).
- When it scores more than 105.1 points, San Antonio is 5-8.
- Phoenix's record is 14-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
- Phoenix is 15-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Spurs have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- San Antonio is 6-9 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray holds the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (19.1 per game), rebounds (8.6 per game), and assists (8.2 per game).
- Devin Vassell is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick White with 1.0 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
W 118-97
Away
11/27/2021
Nets
W 113-107
Away
11/30/2021
Warriors
W 104-96
Home
12/2/2021
Pistons
W 114-103
Home
12/3/2021
Warriors
L 118-96
Away
12/6/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/10/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/13/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/14/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/16/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/19/2021
Hornets
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Hawks
L 124-106
Home
11/26/2021
Celtics
W 96-88
Home
11/29/2021
Wizards
W 116-99
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
W 114-83
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
W 112-107
Away
12/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/11/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/15/2021
Hornets
-
Home