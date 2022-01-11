Jan 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (20-17) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (30-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Suns vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4.5 223 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Suns

The Suns average 112.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 106.6 the Raptors allow.

Phoenix is 25-4 when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Toronto has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 108.2 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 105.0 the Suns give up.

Toronto is 15-6 when it scores more than 105.0 points.

Phoenix has a 24-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

The Raptors are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at seventh.

The Suns average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch