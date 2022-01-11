How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (20-17) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (30-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Suns vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-4.5
223 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Suns
- The Suns average 112.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 106.6 the Raptors allow.
- Phoenix is 25-4 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
- Toronto has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 108.2 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 105.0 the Suns give up.
- Toronto is 15-6 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Phoenix has a 24-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Raptors are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at seventh.
- The Suns average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet collects 22.0 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Scottie Barnes grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.7 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet makes 3.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Barnes (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
