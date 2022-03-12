Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (35-30) take on the Phoenix Suns (53-13) at Footprint Center on Friday, March 11, 2022. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Suns vs. Raptors

  • The Suns score 113.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 107.2 the Raptors allow.
  • Phoenix has a 43-5 record when scoring more than 107.2 points.
  • Toronto is 31-17 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Raptors' 108.4 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 105.8 the Suns allow.
  • When it scores more than 105.8 points, Toronto is 28-8.
  • Phoenix's record is 39-0 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
  • Phoenix is 37-5 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • Toronto has compiled a 23-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
  • Cameron Johnson leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam puts up 21.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Raptors, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.8 per game. He also scores 21.5 points per game and grabs 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet knocks down 4.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Trail Blazers

W 120-90

Home

3/4/2022

Knicks

W 115-114

Home

3/6/2022

Bucks

L 132-122

Away

3/8/2022

Magic

W 102-99

Away

3/9/2022

Heat

W 111-90

Away

3/11/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/13/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/20/2022

Kings

-

Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Nets

W 109-108

Home

3/3/2022

Pistons

L 108-106

Home

3/4/2022

Magic

L 103-97

Home

3/6/2022

Cavaliers

L 104-96

Away

3/9/2022

Spurs

W 119-104

Away

3/11/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/12/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/14/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/16/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/18/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/20/2022

76ers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
