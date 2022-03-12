Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (35-30) take on the Phoenix Suns (53-13) at Footprint Center on Friday, March 11, 2022. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Suns vs. Raptors
- The Suns score 113.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 107.2 the Raptors allow.
- Phoenix has a 43-5 record when scoring more than 107.2 points.
- Toronto is 31-17 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Raptors' 108.4 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 105.8 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 105.8 points, Toronto is 28-8.
- Phoenix's record is 39-0 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
- Phoenix is 37-5 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- Toronto has compiled a 23-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
- Cameron Johnson leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam puts up 21.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Raptors, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.8 per game. He also scores 21.5 points per game and grabs 4.5 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet knocks down 4.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Trail Blazers
W 120-90
Home
3/4/2022
Knicks
W 115-114
Home
3/6/2022
Bucks
L 132-122
Away
3/8/2022
Magic
W 102-99
Away
3/9/2022
Heat
W 111-90
Away
3/11/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/13/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/15/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Nets
W 109-108
Home
3/3/2022
Pistons
L 108-106
Home
3/4/2022
Magic
L 103-97
Home
3/6/2022
Cavaliers
L 104-96
Away
3/9/2022
Spurs
W 119-104
Away
3/11/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/12/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/14/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/16/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/18/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/20/2022
76ers
-
Away