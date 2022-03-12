Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (35-30) take on the Phoenix Suns (53-13) at Footprint Center on Friday, March 11, 2022. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Raptors

The Suns score 113.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 107.2 the Raptors allow.

Phoenix has a 43-5 record when scoring more than 107.2 points.

Toronto is 31-17 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Raptors' 108.4 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 105.8 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 105.8 points, Toronto is 28-8.

Phoenix's record is 39-0 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.

Phoenix is 37-5 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Toronto has compiled a 23-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.

Cameron Johnson leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam puts up 21.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Raptors, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.8 per game. He also scores 21.5 points per game and grabs 4.5 rebounds per game.

VanVleet knocks down 4.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/2/2022 Trail Blazers W 120-90 Home 3/4/2022 Knicks W 115-114 Home 3/6/2022 Bucks L 132-122 Away 3/8/2022 Magic W 102-99 Away 3/9/2022 Heat W 111-90 Away 3/11/2022 Raptors - Home 3/13/2022 Lakers - Home 3/15/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/16/2022 Rockets - Away 3/18/2022 Bulls - Home 3/20/2022 Kings - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule