Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (36-9) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (30-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Jazz

  • The Suns put up 112.5 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 107.1 the Jazz give up.
  • Phoenix is 30-2 when scoring more than 107.1 points.
  • When Utah allows fewer than 112.5 points, it is 26-9.
  • The Jazz's 114.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 104.5 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 30-9 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 34-4 when it gives up fewer than 114.2 points.
  • The Suns make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • In games Phoenix shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 29-4 overall.
  • The Jazz's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Utah is 28-9 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 24.3 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.1 assists in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell scores 25.5 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Rudy Gobert grabs 15.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.0 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Pacers

W 112-94

Away

1/16/2022

Pistons

W 135-108

Away

1/17/2022

Spurs

W 121-107

Away

1/20/2022

Mavericks

W 109-101

Away

1/22/2022

Pacers

W 113-103

Home

1/24/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/26/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/28/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/30/2022

Spurs

-

Home

2/1/2022

Nets

-

Home

2/3/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/16/2022

Nuggets

W 125-102

Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

L 101-95

Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

L 116-111

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

W 111-101

Home

1/23/2022

Warriors

L 94-92

Away

1/24/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/26/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

2/2/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/4/2022

Nets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

