Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

The Phoenix Suns (36-9) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (30-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Jazz

The Suns put up 112.5 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 107.1 the Jazz give up.

Phoenix is 30-2 when scoring more than 107.1 points.

When Utah allows fewer than 112.5 points, it is 26-9.

The Jazz's 114.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 104.5 the Suns allow to opponents.

Utah is 30-9 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Phoenix's record is 34-4 when it gives up fewer than 114.2 points.

The Suns make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 29-4 overall.

The Jazz's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (43.6%).

Utah is 28-9 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 24.3 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.1 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell scores 25.5 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.

Rudy Gobert grabs 15.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.0 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.

Mitchell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2022 Pacers W 112-94 Away 1/16/2022 Pistons W 135-108 Away 1/17/2022 Spurs W 121-107 Away 1/20/2022 Mavericks W 109-101 Away 1/22/2022 Pacers W 113-103 Home 1/24/2022 Jazz - Home 1/26/2022 Jazz - Away 1/28/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/30/2022 Spurs - Home 2/1/2022 Nets - Home 2/3/2022 Hawks - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule