Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (36-9) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (30-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Suns vs. Jazz
- The Suns put up 112.5 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 107.1 the Jazz give up.
- Phoenix is 30-2 when scoring more than 107.1 points.
- When Utah allows fewer than 112.5 points, it is 26-9.
- The Jazz's 114.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 104.5 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Utah is 30-9 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
- Phoenix's record is 34-4 when it gives up fewer than 114.2 points.
- The Suns make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 29-4 overall.
- The Jazz's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (43.6%).
- Utah is 28-9 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 24.3 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.1 assists in each contest.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell scores 25.5 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Rudy Gobert grabs 15.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.0 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
- Mitchell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Pacers
W 112-94
Away
1/16/2022
Pistons
W 135-108
Away
1/17/2022
Spurs
W 121-107
Away
1/20/2022
Mavericks
W 109-101
Away
1/22/2022
Pacers
W 113-103
Home
1/24/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/26/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/28/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/30/2022
Spurs
-
Home
2/1/2022
Nets
-
Home
2/3/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/16/2022
Nuggets
W 125-102
Away
1/17/2022
Lakers
L 101-95
Away
1/19/2022
Rockets
L 116-111
Home
1/21/2022
Pistons
W 111-101
Home
1/23/2022
Warriors
L 94-92
Away
1/24/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/26/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/30/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
2/2/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
2/4/2022
Nets
-
Home