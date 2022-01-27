Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (37-9) hope to extend a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (30-18) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Suns vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2.5 223.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Suns

The Suns record 112.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 107.3 the Jazz allow.

When Phoenix scores more than 107.3 points, it is 31-2.

Utah has a 26-9 record when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.

The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 104.6 the Suns give up.

Utah has put together a 30-10 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

Phoenix is 35-4 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.

The Suns are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Suns' 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Jazz grab.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.5 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.2 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch