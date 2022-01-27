Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (37-9) hope to extend a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (30-18) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Betting Information for Suns vs. Jazz

Suns vs Jazz Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-2.5

223.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Suns

  • The Suns record 112.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 107.3 the Jazz allow.
  • When Phoenix scores more than 107.3 points, it is 31-2.
  • Utah has a 26-9 record when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 104.6 the Suns give up.
  • Utah has put together a 30-10 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
  • Phoenix is 35-4 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.
  • The Suns are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
  • The Suns' 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Jazz grab.
  • The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 24.5 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.2 assists per game.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell averages 25.5 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Rudy Gobert grabs 15.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.0 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell is the most prolific from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Pascal Siakam (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Trail Blazers

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Jazz

2 minutes ago
Volleyball
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch USC vs UC Irvine

2 minutes ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Washington State

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots against USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy