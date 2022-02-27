Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (37-22) aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (49-11) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Jazz

The Jazz record 8.0 more points per game (113.7) than the Suns allow (105.7).

Utah is 37-11 when scoring more than 105.7 points.

Phoenix has a 44-3 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.9 the Jazz allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Phoenix is 40-5.

Utah is 34-11 when it gives up fewer than 113.6 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.

In games Utah shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 32-12 overall.

The Suns' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Phoenix is 41-5 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.9 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 25.6 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his scoring output.

JaVale McGee has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 9.8 points and 0.6 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul has the top spot for assists with 10.7 per game, adding 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Booker is reliable from distance and leads the Suns with 2.6 made threes per game.

Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is McGee (1.0 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Warriors W 111-85 Home 2/11/2022 Magic W 114-99 Home 2/14/2022 Rockets W 135-101 Home 2/16/2022 Lakers L 106-101 Away 2/25/2022 Mavericks W 114-109 Home 2/27/2022 Suns - Away 3/2/2022 Rockets - Away 3/4/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/6/2022 Thunder - Away 3/7/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/9/2022 Trail Blazers - Home

Suns Upcoming Schedule