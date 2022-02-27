Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (37-22) aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (49-11) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Jazz
- The Jazz record 8.0 more points per game (113.7) than the Suns allow (105.7).
- Utah is 37-11 when scoring more than 105.7 points.
- Phoenix has a 44-3 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.9 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, Phoenix is 40-5.
- Utah is 34-11 when it gives up fewer than 113.6 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Utah shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 32-12 overall.
- The Suns' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Phoenix is 41-5 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.9 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 25.6 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
- JaVale McGee has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 9.8 points and 0.6 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul has the top spot for assists with 10.7 per game, adding 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Booker is reliable from distance and leads the Suns with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is McGee (1.0 per game).
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Warriors
W 111-85
Home
2/11/2022
Magic
W 114-99
Home
2/14/2022
Rockets
W 135-101
Home
2/16/2022
Lakers
L 106-101
Away
2/25/2022
Mavericks
W 114-109
Home
2/27/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/2/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/4/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/6/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/7/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/9/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Magic
W 132-105
Home
2/15/2022
Clippers
W 103-96
Home
2/16/2022
Rockets
W 124-121
Home
2/24/2022
Thunder
W 124-104
Away
2/25/2022
Pelicans
L 117-102
Home
2/27/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/2/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/4/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/6/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/8/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/9/2022
Heat
-
Away