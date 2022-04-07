Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) lines up his shot in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (63-17) will try to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Utah Jazz (48-32) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Suns

  • The Jazz average 6.5 more points per game (113.8) than the Suns allow (107.3).
  • Utah is 46-12 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
  • Phoenix is 53-4 when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Suns' 115.0 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 107.9 the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • Phoenix is 52-8 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
  • Utah's record is 42-17 when it allows fewer than 115.0 points.
  • The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.
  • The Jazz grab an average of 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Suns by 1.0 rebound per contest.
  • The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.0 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.5 points a contest.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 26.7 points per game. He also collects 5.0 rebounds and dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
  • Phoenix's leader in rebounds is Deandre Ayton with 10.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.
  • Booker is dependable from deep and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is JaVale McGee with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

