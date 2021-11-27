How to Watch Suns at Nets

The Suns continue their road trip through New York as they face the Nets in Brooklyn.

The Nets and the Suns are among the best teams in the NBA this season. In what could be a potential preview of the NBA Finals, these two teams will match up Saturday in Brooklyn.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Suns are perhaps the hottest team in the NBA right now, climbing to the second-best record in the NBA following a slow start to the season. After making it to the NBA Finals last season, they look to be well on their way to another deep postseason run.

Devin Booker has continued to emerge as one of the best scorers in the league, producing 23.1 points per game while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. However, it’s the balanced roster that makes Phoenix so great, headlined by Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges.

Despite being without Kyrie Irving this season, the Nets have continued to have success. They’ve earned a 14–5 record this season, which is the best in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant is once again playing at an MVP level, averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Overall, the depth of Brooklyn has proven to be a major factor in its early season victories.

The Nets will be well rested in this matchup, while the Suns will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back following a matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday.

