How to Watch Suns vs. Bulls

The Suns will travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls in what should be a highly entertaining Monday night matchup.

The NBA season has been full of great games and classic finishes. With plenty of intriguing and entertaining games on the schedule, there is one in particular on Monday that fans won't want to miss as the Suns travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

How to Watch the Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Suns hold a 42–10 record and are an NBA Finals favorite at this point in the season. Phoenix is looking to get back to the NBA Finals after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in that series last year. In their last outing, the Suns ended up defeating the Wizards by a final score of 95–80.

On the other side, the Bulls are one of the top contenders in the East right now. They are 33–20 and are loaded with star talent and potential. Chicago is fresh off a tough 119–108 loss against the 76ers in its last matchup and will look to get back on the right track tonight.

This is going to be a great game between two very hungry basketball teams. Both are talented and both are capable of putting up points in bunches.

