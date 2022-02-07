How to Watch Suns vs. Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Suns will travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls in what should be a highly entertaining Monday night matchup.

The NBA season has been full of great games and classic finishes. With plenty of intriguing and entertaining games on the schedule, there is one in particular on Monday that fans won't want to miss as the Suns travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

How to Watch the Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Suns hold a 42–10 record and are an NBA Finals favorite at this point in the season. Phoenix is looking to get back to the NBA Finals after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in that series last year. In their last outing, the Suns ended up defeating the Wizards by a final score of 95–80.

On the other side, the Bulls are one of the top contenders in the East right now. They are 33–20 and are loaded with star talent and potential. Chicago is fresh off a tough 119–108 loss against the 76ers in its last matchup and will look to get back on the right track tonight.

This is going to be a great game between two very hungry basketball teams. Both are talented and both are capable of putting up points in bunches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) as a time out is called by the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. Bulls

1 minute ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch WWE 'Monday Night RAW'

1 minute ago
Nebraska Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Ohio State at Nebraska in Women's College Gymnastics

1 minute ago
Speed Skating Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Short Track, Speed Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating

1 minute ago
USATSI_9235540
College Hockey

How to Watch The Beanpot: Boston College vs. Northeastern

1 minute ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. León

31 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) after a video review confirmed a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Senators

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy