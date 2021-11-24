How to Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Suns and Cavaliers are set for a showdown in Cleveland on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    It's hard to believe that the NBA is already this deep into the season. One matchup to keep an eye on tonight will be the Suns taking on the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season the Suns have been one of the most underrated teams in the NBA. They have begun the year with an impressive 14-3 record and are looking like true NBA Finals contenders once again. In their last game, the Suns beat the Spurs and were led by Devin Booker with 23 points.

    On the other side, the Cavaliers have slowed down after looking competitive early in the year. They still have a 9-9 record and are looking for a big win in this matchup. Cleveland is coming off of a 117-112 loss to the Nets, with Darius Garland scoring 24 points in the effort.

    Phoenix will look to continue its pursuit of another NBA Finals run in this game. For the Cavaliers, snapping their current four-game winning streak is a must.

