Devin Booker and the Suns travel to Colorado to take the court with Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets on Thursday night.

The Suns are the only team in the conference to have secured their playoff spot this season. They are 59-14 and nine games ahead of the next closest team.

They also have the best odds in the NBA to win the Finals just one year removed from the Bucks' devastating blow.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

They rank No. 1 in field goal percentage, No. 5 in three-point percentage and No. 1 in points per game, averaging 115 points.

The Nuggets rank No. 6 in the same conference as Phoenix. They are 43-30 through 73 games and 6-4 in the last 10 games. They sit as the final spot before having to play in a play-in game for the playoffs.

Denver ranks No. 3 in field goal percentage, so it will be necessary for Phoenix to disrupt the shot attempts from Denver.

Nikola Jokić is leading his team in every major category and is an NBA MVP favorite once again. He averages 26.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He also shoots 57.1% from the field.

