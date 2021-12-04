How to Watch Suns at Warriors

Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night, the Warriors will try to exact revenge on their home court and end the Suns' 18-game win streak.
    The Suns and Warriors playing just three days after their hard-fought battle at the end of November is something NBA fans will not want to miss. There are just no better teams in the league right now than Phoenix and Golden State. This matchup seems destined for a rematch in the Western Conference Finals. 

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors:

    Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It seems forever ago, but the Suns actually started the season off pretty slowly. They were 1-3 on Oct. 27, but they are now playing with all of the confidence in the world as they've won 18 straight games. 

    That includes their 104-96 win over the Warriors, who had only lost two games on the season up to that point. While Golden State hasn't played since their last game in Phoenix, the Suns had another warm-up, holding off the Pistons even after a strong performance from Cade Cunningham.

    The key to the Suns' victory against the Warriors was holding Stephen Curry to only 12 points. Don't expect that to happen again in this game, especially as this game is in San Francisco. While the Suns recently hold the title as the best team in the West, the Warriors could gain it back very quickly if they end this 18-game win streak, which is a franchise record.

    Remember, this team is still without Klay Thompson, who has been scrimmaging recently and is likely to return this month. Either way, both of these two are scary, and this will likely be one of the best matchups fans have all season. 

