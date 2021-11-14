How to Watch Suns at Rockets

The Suns will look to keep their winning streak alive as they head to Houston to take on the Rockets on Sunday.

The Suns have the longest winning streak in the NBA right now at seven games. On Sunday, Phoenix will take on the Rockets, who have the longest losing streak in the league at 10 games.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets on fuboTV:

After a slow start to the season, the Suns are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Their seven consecutive wins have them in second in the Western Conference with an 8–3 record.

Devin Booker is the team’s only player averaging more than 20 points, but Phoenix has seven other players that average at least nine points per game. Chris Paul continues to be one of the best point guards in the NBA, as the 36-year-old is averaging 14.1 points and 11.0 assists per game.

The Rockets have struggled early in the 2021-22 season. However, they have shown flashes of how much young talent they have with players like Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengün.

Christian Wood continues to improve as a player, averaging 16.9 points and 11.8 rebounds on the season. Houston’s 1–11 record is the worst in the Western Conference to this point.

Houston has some of the best young talent in the league and could be a top team in the NBA down the road.

