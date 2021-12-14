How to Watch Suns at Clippers

A Western Conference showdown between the Suns and Clippers will take place in Los Angeles on Monday night.

There will be quite a few great matchups to watch for NBA fans on Monday night. As has been the case for most of the season, fans will not have shortage of good games to keep an eye on. One of those games will feature the Suns traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Ahead of tonight's matchup against Los Angeles, the Suns have started the season with an impressive 21-4 record. They are looking like an elite NBA Finals contender so far this year. Phoenix is fresh off of a big 111-90 victory over the Celtics in its last game.

On the other side, the Clippers have started the year with a 15-12 record. Even without Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles has looked competitive this season. Last time out, the Clippers ended up defeating the Magic by a final score of 106-104.

Both of these teams have the talent to be legitimate contenders at the end of the year. While the Suns are the favorites to win this game, the Clippers won't go down without a fight.

