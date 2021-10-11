How to Watch Suns at Lakers

The Suns face LeBron James and the Lakers on Sunday night in NBA preseason action.

The Suns made a run to the NBA Finals last season, and though they lost to the Bucks, they enter this season with high expectations. They will face the Lakers on Sunday night in a preseason game.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Online:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can live stream Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lakers fell short last season, losing the Suns in the first round of the playoffs after winning the NBA Finals in 2020. They are already 0–3 this preseason, but LeBron James has only played 18 minutes total so far.

These two teams played earlier this preseason and the Suns came out on top 117–105. Los Angeles forward Anthony Davis played 25 minutes and had 14 points and eight rebounds while Malik Monk chipped in 18 points. The Lakers had five players in double figures in the contest.

The Suns had seven players in double figures, including Mikal Bridges with 15, DeAndre Ayton with 14 and Cameron Johnson with 13. Chris Paul had double-digit assists and Ayton had double-digit rebounds.

The Lakers will look to get their first win this preseason behind James, while the Suns will look to pick up another win against Los Angeles.