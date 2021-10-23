How to Watch Suns at Lakers

The Lakers will look to rebound from a rough game one loss to the Warriors on Friday night against the defending Western Conference champion Suns.

Any time fans get a chance to watch LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers take on Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Suns it's a special treat. That will be the case on Friday night. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season and should have a little extra ready to go against each other.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Both of these teams are widely expected to be top-notch Western Conference contenders at the end of the year. Phoenix is fresh off of a rough NBA Finals loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. For the Lakers, they are out to prove that their new-look roster can compete.

For the Suns, they started their season with a disappointing 110-98 loss against the Nuggets. Mikal Bridges scored 16 points to lead the team, while Chris Paul scored 15 points and dished out 10 assists. Deandre Ayton chipped in 15 points in the loss as well.

On the other side of the court, the Lakers came up short in game one against the Warriors. LeBron James looked dominant with 34 points and 11 rebounds, while Anthony Davis scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds himself. Russell Westbrook struggled mightily, shooting 4-for-13 and scoring just eight points.

These two teams are evenly matched and will be hungry for a win tonight. This should be a very entertaining game between two legitimate championship contenders.