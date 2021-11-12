How to Watch Suns at Grizzlies

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Suns travel to Memphis on Friday to take on the Grizzlies in NBA action.
How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies Today:
Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021
Game Time: 8 p.m. EST
TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4
Phoenix has started turning things around after a slow start to the season. The Suns hold a 7–3 record. In their most recent game, the Suns ended up beating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 119–109, with Frank Kaminsky leading the way with 31 points and seven rebounds.
On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies have started the season with a 6–5 record. Ja Morant has looked the part of a legitimate superstar and has Memphis on track to be a potential playoff contender. Memphis lost to the Hornets in its most recent game by a final score of 118–108.
Both of these teams have rosters loaded with young talent. The Grizzlies are a young and athletic team that could cause Phoenix some issues.
Make sure to tune into this game Friday. You won't be disappointed.
