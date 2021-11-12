How to Watch Suns at Grizzlies

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Suns and the Grizzlies face off Friday evening in Memphis in NBA action.
    Author:

    The Suns travel to Memphis on Friday to take on the Grizzlies in NBA action.

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Watch Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Phoenix has started turning things around after a slow start to the season. The Suns hold a 7–3 record. In their most recent game, the Suns ended up beating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 119–109, with Frank Kaminsky leading the way with 31 points and seven rebounds.

    On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies have started the season with a 6–5 record. Ja Morant has looked the part of a legitimate superstar and has Memphis on track to be a potential playoff contender. Memphis lost to the Hornets in its most recent game by a final score of 118–108.

    Both of these teams have rosters loaded with young talent. The Grizzlies are a young and athletic team that could cause Phoenix some issues. 

    Make sure to tune into this game Friday. You won't be disappointed.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington (21) tries to shoot between Michigan Wolverines forward Hailey Brown (15) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) during overtime in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Drexel in Women's College Basketball

    19 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Rockets

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_17135369
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Thunder

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_17135027
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Grizzlies

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_17134483
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Pelicans

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_15776053
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UTSA at Oklahoma

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866714 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Colorado College vs. Minnesota-Duluth

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_16422427
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown

    19 seconds ago
    Nov 11, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cam Reddish (2) shoots over Army Black Knights guard Josh Caldwell (0) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Army vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    19 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy