How to Watch Suns at Grizzlies

The Suns and the Grizzlies face off Friday evening in Memphis in NBA action.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Phoenix has started turning things around after a slow start to the season. The Suns hold a 7–3 record. In their most recent game, the Suns ended up beating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 119–109, with Frank Kaminsky leading the way with 31 points and seven rebounds.

On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies have started the season with a 6–5 record. Ja Morant has looked the part of a legitimate superstar and has Memphis on track to be a potential playoff contender. Memphis lost to the Hornets in its most recent game by a final score of 118–108.

Both of these teams have rosters loaded with young talent. The Grizzlies are a young and athletic team that could cause Phoenix some issues.

Make sure to tune into this game Friday. You won't be disappointed.

