How to Watch Suns at Timberwolves

One of the hottest teams in the NBA in the Suns travels to face the Timberwolves, who are struggling to find a footing.

The Suns are 9-3 through 11 games this season and are on an eight-game winning streak entering Monday's contest against the Timberwolves.

Phoenix beat the Grizzlies 119–94, the Blazers 119–109, the Kings 109–104, the Hawks 121–117 and the Rockets 123–111 in their last five games.

The Timberwolves are 4–8 this season and are 1–4 in their last five games. They lost to the Clippers, the Grizzlies, the Warriors and the Clippers again. Their only win came against the Lakers 107–83.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

You can live stream Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Devin Booker leads the Suns with 22.1 points per game. Phoenix ranks third in points per game in the NBA, first in field goal percentage, sixth in three-point percentage, third in assists per game and second in assists/turnover ratio. He is complemented by Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton, who lead the team in assists and rebounds respectively.

Second-year star Anthony Edwards leads Minnesota in points with 24.1 points per game. D'Angelo Russell leads the team in assists with 5.6 and Karl Anthony-Towns leads the team in rebounds with 9.3.

This is the first of three games between these teams this season. Minnesota has two of the three at home, including Monday's game.

Regional restrictions may apply.