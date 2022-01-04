How to Watch Suns at Pelicans

The Suns, one of the best teams in the league, will look to continue their success Tuesday in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

In a battle between two Western Conference teams, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Phoenix Suns. Although they’ll be underdogs, the Pelicans have been much better at home (7-9) than on the road (6-14) this season.

Phoenix has been solid all season regardless of if the team is at home or not, losing just four games on the road to this point.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

The Suns are 28-8 on the season, winners in seven of their last 10 games. This gives them the second-best record in the NBA to this point.

In the absence of their dominant center Deandre Ayton, Jalen Smith has stepped up over the past week. He’s been a key producer alongside one of the best backcourts in the league in Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

New Orleans has struggled this season, sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 13-23. With that in mind, the Pelicans have won six of their last 10 games, showing steady improvement.

In this matchup, Brandon Ingram will be back in the lineup, which is important considering he’s been the Pelicans best player all season. Rising star Zion Williamson is still out, missing the entire season to this point with a foot injury.

The Suns and Golden State Warriors have battled for the top seed in the Western Conference all season. It’s games like this against the Pelicans in which Phoenix simply needs to take care of business to keep up.

