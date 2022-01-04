How to Watch Suns at Pelicans

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Suns, one of the best teams in the league, will look to continue their success Tuesday in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

    In a battle between two Western Conference teams, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Phoenix Suns. Although they’ll be underdogs, the Pelicans have been much better at home (7-9) than on the road (6-14) this season.

    Phoenix has been solid all season regardless of if the team is at home or not, losing just four games on the road to this point.

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live Stream Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Suns are 28-8 on the season, winners in seven of their last 10 games. This gives them the second-best record in the NBA to this point.

    In the absence of their dominant center Deandre Ayton, Jalen Smith has stepped up over the past week. He’s been a key producer alongside one of the best backcourts in the league in Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

    New Orleans has struggled this season, sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 13-23. With that in mind, the Pelicans have won six of their last 10 games, showing steady improvement.

    In this matchup, Brandon Ingram will be back in the lineup, which is important considering he’s been the Pelicans best player all season. Rising star Zion Williamson is still out, missing the entire season to this point with a foot injury.

    The Suns and Golden State Warriors have battled for the top seed in the Western Conference all season. It’s games like this against the Pelicans in which Phoenix simply needs to take care of business to keep up.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Pelicans

    2 minutes ago
    Steve Harvey
    entertainment

    How to Watch Judge Steve Harvey Premiere

    2 minutes ago
    American Auto
    entertainment

    How to Watch American Auto

    2 minutes ago
    butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at Butler

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) congratulates teammate Trail Blazers' guard Anfernee Simons (1) after scoring 43 points in Portland;s 136-131 win over Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy