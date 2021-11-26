Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday evening in NBA action, the Suns and Knicks are set to face off in an intriguing showdown.
    Author:

    On Friday night, two potential NBA Finals contenders will face off. That matchup will feature the Suns traveling to New York to take on the Knicks.

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream the Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Suns have arguably been the most underrated team in the entire league. They come into this game with an impressive 15-3 record but aren't getting talked about much. In its last outing, Phoenix defeated the Cavaliers by a final score of 120-115.

    On the other side of the court, the Knicks hold a 10-8 record ahead of this matchup. They have been searching for some consistency but have the talent to compete in the Eastern Conference. A big win over the Suns could get them some momentum.

    Make sure to tune in for this matchup. Both teams are talented and this should be a very entertaining game. 

    It will be interesting to see who ends up winning.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

