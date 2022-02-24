The Phoenix Suns are 2-0 this season against the Oklahoma City Thunder and look to keep rolling without Chris Paul.

The Suns (48-10) are starting the post-All-Star break stretch without their leader, Chris Paul for potentially the rest of the regular season. However, they have a strong cushion at the top of the Western Conference.

They look to get a third win over the Thunder (18-40) who are traveling in the opposite direction right now during their rebuild. A lot will be on the shoulders of Devin Booker to guide this team to the finish line at the top of the conference.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Watch Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Booker went off for 38 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in Phoenix’s last game against Oklahoma City, a 115-97 win at home.

So far this season, Paul has not missed a single game for Phoenix. In his 58 games, Paul is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game on 49-33-84 splits. He has paced the team with 31 double-doubles and a steady hand.

Now with the thumb injury, one that plagued him in the NBA Finals as well, Phoenix will be without its leader on the court.

In his place, All-Star Booker has the opportunity to shine and build an MVP resume.

So far this season all the MVP talk has gone to great players on middling teams or teams that had rough patches in the season. Very little has gone to the best player on the best team in the league.

Booker is having a borderline career season with 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 44-37-86 splits.

Phoenix is 43-8 with Booker on the court and 5-2 without him. Now, with 24 games left on the schedule Booker has the opportunity to shine if he can navigate the team to the No. 1 seed without Paul and continue with the season he is having. Why wouldn’t Booker be an MVP contender if not the winner under these circumstances?

Regional restrictions may apply.