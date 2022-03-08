How to Watch Suns vs. Magic

Still holding the best record in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns will be in Orlando on Tuesday to take on the Magic.

On Tuesday night, the team with the NBA's best record (51-13) will match up against the team with the worst record. The Orlando Magic (16-49) will host the Phoenix Suns in what might be a lopsided contest.

With that in mind, Orlando has looked better as of late and could be a tough test for Phoenix.

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

The Suns are looking to win a championship this season after falling short in the 2020-21 campaign. Even with key players like Chris Paul missing time due to injury here late in the season, they’ve continued to play well.

Phoenix is 23-6 on the road this season, proving they can play well regardless of where the team is playing. With that in mind, the Suns are coming off of a loss and would like to get back on track.

Orlando is trending in the right direction. The Magic have won four of their last 10 games, which has been one of their best stretches of the season.

There’s no question the Magic have a ton of young talent, it’s just about the roster actually meshing. As these prospects get more experience, the team continues to get even more competitive.

The Suns are continuing to build more of a lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in terms of Western Conference standings. Coming into this matchup against the Magic, Phoenix has an eight-game cushion between the No. 2 spot.

