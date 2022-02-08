How to Watch Suns vs. 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night in NBA action, the Suns will travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Tuesday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Suns traveling to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. With the NBA trade deadline heating up, results become even more important.

How to Watch the Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Suns are 43-10 and are looking like an NBA Finals favorite. After coming up short last year in the NBA Finals to the Bucks, Phoenix is on a mission to get back and win this year. Last time out, the Suns ended up beating the Bulls by a final score of 127-124.

On the other side, the 76ers are a serious contender in the East. They are 32-21 this year and Joel Embiid has been playing like an MVP candidate. Philadelphia is coming off of a 119-108 win, also over the Bulls in its last game.

This is going to be a very entertaining matchup between two potential NBA Finals teams. Both will be looking to make a statement tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

3 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals

3 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. 76ers

3 minutes ago
michigan state
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas

3 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU vs Texas A&M

3 minutes ago
vcu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Rhode Island at VCU

3 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at TCU

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy