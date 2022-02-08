How to Watch Suns vs. 76ers

On Tuesday night in NBA action, the Suns will travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Tuesday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Suns traveling to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. With the NBA trade deadline heating up, results become even more important.

How to Watch the Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Suns are 43-10 and are looking like an NBA Finals favorite. After coming up short last year in the NBA Finals to the Bucks, Phoenix is on a mission to get back and win this year. Last time out, the Suns ended up beating the Bulls by a final score of 127-124.

On the other side, the 76ers are a serious contender in the East. They are 32-21 this year and Joel Embiid has been playing like an MVP candidate. Philadelphia is coming off of a 119-108 win, also over the Bulls in its last game.

This is going to be a very entertaining matchup between two potential NBA Finals teams. Both will be looking to make a statement tonight.

